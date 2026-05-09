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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Visitors recover on the back of Azan Awais unbeaten 85

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Visitors recover on the back of Azan Awais’ unbeaten 85

On Day 2 of the 1st Test at Mirpur, Pakistan staged a commendable fightback to stay in contention after Bangladesh’s formidable 1st innings total of 413. By the time of stumps, the visitors reached 179/1, trailing by 234 runs, thanks to a composed unbeaten 85 from young opener Azan Awais

The Bangladeshi team standing in a team huddle on day 2 of the 1st Test against Pakistan

On Day 2 of the 1st Test at Mirpur, Pakistan staged a commendable fightback to stay in contention after Bangladesh’s formidable 1st innings total of 413. By the time of stumps, the visitors reached 179/1, trailing by 234 runs, thanks to a composed unbeaten 85 from young opener Azan Awais.

Bangladesh resumed on day 2 at a strong 301/4 and it looked like they were wanting to bat Pakistan out of the game. Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim anchored the innings with a patient knock of 71 off 179 balls.

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Alongside another veteran Litton Das, he ensured the hosts moved steadily past the 350-mark. However, the momentum shifted quickly when Mohammad Abbas triggered a middle-order collapse. Abbas was the standout performer for the visitors as he executed back of length deliveries to claim a magnificent 5-wicket haul (5/92).

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Litton Das was dismissed after a fluent start, and shortly after lunch, Shaheen Afridi (3/113) produced a searing delivery to get Mushfiqur out. Despite a lower-order resistance from Taskin Ahmed that pushed the score beyond 400, Bangladesh lost their final six wickets for 112 runs.

Facing a daunting trail, Pakistan’s openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azan Awais displayed sheer discipline. They neutralized the Bangladeshi spin threat on a surface that was starting to offer turn. The pair forged a 106-run opening partnership, providing the perfect foundation for the visitors.

Imam-ul-Haq fell for 45, caught off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, failing to hit an half-century. His departure, however, did not deter the 19-year-old Awais, who struck 12 boundaries in his fluent 85 not-out.

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Awais found an able partner in Abdullah Fazal (37), and the duo added an unbeaten 73-run stand to see Pakistan through to the end of the day without further damage.

While Pakistan ended the day on a high, the match remains finely balanced. Bangladesh will be desperate for early breakthroughs on Day 3 to protect their lead, though weather forecasts suggest that rain and thunderstorms could play a significant role in the upcoming sessions.

For now, the visitors have successfully turned a potential one-sided contest into a balanced affair. Day 3 begins in Dhaka from 9:30AM (IST) onwards.

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