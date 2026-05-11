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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 report: Bangla Tigers gain 179-run lead as visitors crumble under pressure ahead of deciding day

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 report: Bangla Tigers gain 179-run lead as visitors crumble under pressure ahead of deciding day

The morning session had well and truly belonged to the Pakistan fast bowlers, who turned up with full energy, aiming to make full use of the new ball. Bangladeshi openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (5 off 26) and Shadman Islam (10 off 22) were quickly removed by Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali with the hosts going 23/2 by the 11th over

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque during their partnership on day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan. (Photo credit: Bangladesh Tigers/Instagram)

Bangladesh has gained a significant lead of 179 runs at the end of day 4 as Pakistan find themselves under immense pressure in the on-going 1st Test against Pakistan at the Sher-E-Bangla national stadium in Dhaka. The hosts, who had posted 413 runs in the 1st innings, will resume their innings from 152/3 in the all-important 5th day tomorrow.

The weather in Dhaka also had its say as the 4th day concluded because of bad light and although Bangladesh struggled early on in the day, they were able to regain control by the time stumps were called.

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The morning session had well and truly belonged to the Pakistan fast bowlers, who turned up with full energy, aiming to make full use of the new ball. Bangladeshi openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy (5 off 26) and Shadman Islam (10 off 22) were quickly removed by Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali with the hosts going 23/2 by the 11th over.

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However, the Bangla Tigers responded strongly after the early blow. Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the ship with their 105-run partnership before the former’s departure for 56 off 120.

Shanto was then joined by the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who had a score of 71 in the 1st innings. Both the batters negotiated well against the Pakistani bowling department, which looked highly ineffective at the backend of day 4. Bangladesh concluded on high and they will resume day 5 from the overnight score of 152/3.

Earlier in the Test match, Pakistani opener Azan Awais’ 103 off 165 was supported by the knocks of Abdullah Fazal (60 off 120), Salman Ali Agha (58 off 94) and Muhammad Rizwan (59 off 79). It helped Pakistan post 386 in their 1st innings but the total could have been more if the middle-order had made some contributions.

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One thing that Test cricket fans like about this match is the fact that the result will come on the deciding 5th day, which will begin from 9:30AM (IST) onwards.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 1st Test: Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana

Pakistan XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas

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