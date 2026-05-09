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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Shaheen Afridi becomes the first bowler from the nation to register...

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test: Shaheen Afridi becomes the first bowler from the nation to register…

Shaheen Afridi has become the 19th bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the World Test Championship since 2021. On day 1, Afridi registered his 100th wicket and on day 2, he claimed his 101st and 102nd scalp

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after claiming a wicket on Day 4 of 1st Test vs South Africa in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan’s premium fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has become the first one from the nation to complete a total of 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championships since the tournament got introduced in 2021. He achieved this feat on day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

The visitors bowled first after losing the toss and it proved to be the wrong decision as Bangladesh amassed 100 runs in almost all of the three sessions. Pakistan had actually kicked the day off positively with Shaheen Afridi getting the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 8 and Hasan Ali removing his partner Shadman Islam for 13.

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However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and number 3 batter Mominul Haque stitched a brilliant 170-run partnership and steadied the ship with their calm and composed batting. While Shanto smashed a full-century before getting out, Mominul remained unlucky as he got out for 91.

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Veteran batters Mushfiqur Rahman and Litton Das stayed at the crease overnight with Bangladesh finishing day 1 at a score of 301/4. In the on-going 2nd day today, the visitors recovered very well, letting the Bangla Tigers score only 112 more runs with right-arm pacer Mohammad Abbas leading the charge with a 5-wicket haul. He was complimented by Shaheen Afridi, who registered 3/113.

The hosts will be disappointed with the way the lower middle-order operated on day 2. Mushfiqur Rahman (71) thwarted a very good opportunity to convert his half-century into a ton while Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got out for scores of 33 and 10. Taskin Ahmed provided the resistance towards the backend of the 1st innings, scoring 28 quickly off 19. Bangladesh were later bowled out for 413 within 117.1 overs.

Shaheen Afridi joins exclusive list of bowlers

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has become the 19th bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the World Test Championship since 2021. On day 1, Afridi registered his 100th wicket and on day 2, he claimed his 101st and 102nd scalp. No other Pakistani bowler has been able to hit the century mark with leg-spinner Noman Ali the closest with 90 wickets.

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Nathan Lyon (224), Mitchell Starc (222), Pat Cummins (221), Ravichandran Ashwin (195) and Jasprit Bumrah (185) are the top 5 bowlers with most wickets across the WTC cycles.

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