Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch BAN vs PAK in India online and on TV channel

BAN vs PAK 2026 1st ODI LIVE: After missing the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, Bangladesh will return to international cricket with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan beginning at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Pakistan cricket team will take on Bangladesh in first ODI of three-match series in Mirpur on Wednesday. (Source: X)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI Live: Bangladesh cricket team will return to the cricket field after missing the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign after ICC’s decision to throw them out of the tournament because of their insistence of shifting their matches out of India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in Group C of the tournament. Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side will now return to international cricket with a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, days after the T20 World Cup 2026 got over.

All three games of the ODI series will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Pakistan are coming into series after an inconsistent showing in the T20 World Cup 2026 where they failed to reach the semifinals. Salman Ali Agha’s side won three matches in the league stages but only won one game in the Super 8 – while one match was washed out due to rain.

For Bangladesh, their bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman – the man in the middle of the major controversy with led to Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026. Mustafizur was released by Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions from BCCI ahead of the IPL 2026 season which led to Bangladesh Cricket Board claiming that touring India was not safe for the cricket team.

Litton Das is back in the ODI side in spite of his poor form with the bat. But he will be batting in the middle order and will be taking up the gloves as well.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have dropped Babar Azam and will be handing ODI debut to Sahibzada Farhan, who was the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026 with 383 runs including two centuries. The Pakistan ODI captaincy has also been taken away from Salman Ali Agha and handed to Shaheen Afridi.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI…

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI will take place on Wednesday, March 11.

Where is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI will begin at 145pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 115pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 1st ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim, Faisal Akram

