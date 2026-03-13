Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch BAN vs PAK in India online and on TV channel

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch BAN vs PAK in India online and on TV channel

BAN vs PAK 2026 2nd ODI LIVE: Bangladesh cricket team will look to complete a series win after their massive victory in the opening game as they take on Pakistan in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Bangladesh cricket team will take on Pakistan in 2nd ODI match in Mirpur on Friday. (Source: X)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live: Bangladesh cricket team will look to seal a second successive ODI series win when they take on Shaheen Afridi’s Pakistan in the second ODI match at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday. The home team hammered Pakistan by eight wickets, chasing down a modest 115-run target with almost 35 overs to spare.

The star of Bangladesh’s win the opening ODI match was pace bowler Nahir Rana, who ran through the Pakistan top-order claiming the first five wickets to fall, ending up with 5/24 in 7 overs as the visitors were bowled out for just 114 after batting first. Rana’s figures were the best-ever by a Bangladesh bowler in an ODI vs Pakistan.

In the first match, Pakistan handed debut caps to four cricketers including T20 World Cup 2026 star Sahibzada Farhan. Their experienced players Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha and captain Shaheen Afridi all failed with both bat and ball.

“It’s a pretty disappointing batting performance. I don’t think there’s any shying away from that. It wasn’t just the youngsters, we were exposed against some good bowling and we went into our shell a little bit, and we have to turn things around really quickly,” Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said after the first ODI.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in the last ODI series played at home back in 2015 and will be aiming to repeat that feat. Their captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz also had an impressive outing in the first ODI claiming three wickets while opener Tanzid Hasan smashed 5 sixes in his blazing unbeaten knock of 67 to lead the chase.

Matchday is here! ⏳Game day at the home of Bangladesh cricket! 2nd ODI | Dutch-Bangla Bank Bangladesh Pakistan ODI Series 2026! 13 March 2026 | 2:15 PM (BST) SBNCS, Dhaka

#BCB #Cricket #Bangladesh #Pakistan #ODI pic.twitter.com/ZeUm0pa31v — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 13, 2026

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI…

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI will take place on Friday, March 13.

Where is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI will be held at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI will begin at 145pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 115pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim/Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.