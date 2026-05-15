Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch BAN vs PAK in India online and on TV channel

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch BAN vs PAK in India online and on TV channel

BAN vs PAK 2026 2nd Test match LIVE: Bangladesh will look to complete a second successive 2-0 whitewash in Tests against Pakistan as the two teams face off at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from Saturday.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam bats in the nets in Sylhet on Friday. (Source: X)

BAN vs PAK 2026 2nd Test: After 12 successive losses to Pakistan in Test cricket, Bangladesh have now managed to win three games on the trot in the longest format. The home team will now look to complete their second successive 2-0 whitewash in Tests against Pakistan as they face off in the second game of the series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from Saturday.

Bangladesh are already 1-0 up in the series after their massive 104-run win over Shan Masood’s Pakistan – their third successive win after whitewashing them in Pakistan last year. To add to Pakistan’s woes, the International Cricket Council have also docked 40 per cent of the visitor’s match fees as well as massive eight points for maintaining slow over-rate in the first game.

Also Read | Good news for Dhoni’s CSK and Kohli’s RCB in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI have announced…

With this sanction, Pakistan are now on four points in the WTC standings, placing them eighth, just above West Indies. “Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time,” said the ICC statement on Friday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan will, however, be boosted by the return to former captain Babar Azam into the Playing 11 after missing the first Test due to injury. “Babar Azam is available for the next match,” Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed told reporters ahead of the second Test.

“We are disappointed after the first Test but the past is the past. We are hopeful. We will bounce back as a team,” he added.

Also Read | Bad news for Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR ahead of IPL 2026 match vs GT, star player has decided to…

Bangladesh have their share of injury concerns with opener Shadman Islam ruled out while his partner Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s fitness is also being monitored. Tanzim Hasan Tamim is set to make his Test debut in place of Shadman Islam.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim wasn’t concerned about Babar Azam returning to the side. “If any individual and such a world-class cricketer like him is in the team, then naturally it will be a boost for them. But when we won 2-0 against Pakistan in Pakistan, he was there too,” Rahim said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Pakistan still hold a massive edge in head-to-head record in Test cricket against Bangladesh with 12 wins as compared to only 3 losses but they have been at the receiving end of defeats in their last three games.

Focused. Fearless. Ready Pakistan gear up for the battle pic.twitter.com/HlGiCPpXXt — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 15, 2026

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test…

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test will begin on Friday, May 16.

Where is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test Day 1 start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test Day 1 will begin at 930am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 9am.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test LIVE on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test will not be available for livestreaming on in India as well. Fans can stream the match on Tapmad website and app.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd Test Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Khurram Shahzad

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.