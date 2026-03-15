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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch in India online and on TV channel

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch in India online and on TV channel

Take a look at the live streaming details for the third ODI between the Pakistan and Bangladesh. Take a look and read the full story.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh third ODI live streaming details

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live: The third match of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, March 15 at the Sher-e-Bangla, Dhaka Stadium.

Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 128 runs in the second ODI

The last time both teams met was on Friday, March 13, where the rain played a spoiler in the clash. However, Pakistan backed themselves in the important match and defeated their rivals by 128 runs as in the first game, they faced a heavy loss by eight wickets. Even, their fans criticized them for the poor performance.

The importance of the third ODI match for both teams

However, this third match will be the decider one as both teams need to perform well and seal the match and series by a good margin.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI…

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI will take place on Sunday, March 15.

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Where is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI will be held at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

What time will Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 2nd ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI will begin at 1:45pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1:15pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI will be available for livestreaming on FanCode website and app in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2026 3rd ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh:

Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Pakistan:

Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

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