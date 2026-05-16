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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: Litton Das century rescues Bangla Tigers from collapse after visitors ferocious start

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: Litton Das’ century rescues Bangla Tigers from collapse after visitors’ ferocious start

After Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl under helpful, overcast conditions, the visitors’ pace attack immediately made deep inroads. Veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas struck on the very second ball of the match, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck, before removing debutant Tanzid Hasan

File photo of Bangladesh cricket team. (Photo credit: IANS)

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Litton Das rescued Bangladesh from a catastrophic batting collapse, steering the hosts to a competitive first-innings total of 278 on day 1 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

After Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl under helpful, overcast conditions, the visitors’ pace attack immediately made deep inroads. Veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas struck on the very second ball of the match, dismissing Mahmudul Hasan Joy for a duck, before removing debutant Tanzid Hasan.

The hosts’ troubles multiplied exponentially after lunch. Khurram Shahzad and Abbas tore through the middle order, causing Bangladesh to slump from a shaky 101 for 3 at lunch to a dire 116 for 6. Prominent batters like Najmul Hossain Shanto (29) and Mushfiqur Rahim (23) failed to convert their starts against a relentlessly disciplined bowling line-up.

Stepping up under immense pressure, Litton Das turned the tide with a magnificent, aggressive knock of 126 off 159 balls. Registering his sixth Test century—and his third against Pakistan—Litton elegantly shielded the tail-enders, rotated the strike, and boundaries flowed freely. He found capable allies in the lower order, forging an invaluable 64-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Shoriful Islam to push the total to 278.

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For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with excellent figures of 4 for 81, while Abbas provided exceptional support with 3 for 51.

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