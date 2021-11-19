Dhaka: After a decent first round performance to end second in Group A, Bangladesh had a poor Super 12 stage in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. They failed to win a single game and were plagued with plenty of batting and bowling issues, including the loss of Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out with an injury in the middle of the tournament. However, Bangladesh are a different beast altogether at home. They defeated Australia and New Zealand before the T20 World Cup and will be hoping to get back to their winning ways in familiar conditions. But the squad is young. They have dropped the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim and will also be without the services of Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das and Rubel Hossain. With Shakib still recovering, they have opted for younger faces. Pakistan, on the other hand, cannot be taken lightly. They were excellent throughout the T20 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals unbeaten, where they lost to eventual champions Australia. They have a favourable record in the format against the hosts, winning 10 out of the 12 T20Is they have played together. They are a team in form and with a full-strength side at their disposal, a youngish Bangladesh side will have to play out of their skins to make a difference. Here are the details of when and where to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan match on online and on TV.Also Read - Better Security Than EPL and Formula 1, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Says Pakistan Will Be Safer Than Big League Competitions During Champions Trophy 2025

When is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match ?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will take place on Friday, November 19 in India. Also Read - BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Team News For Today's 1st T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium at 1.30 PM IST November 19 Friday

What is the timing of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match ?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will start at 1:30 PM IST. Also Read - Anurag Thakur Clears India's Stand on Participation in 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Where is the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match being played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be played at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match ?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match will be not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you live stream the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I match ?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match live streaming will be available on Fancode.

Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi.