Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI FREE LIVE Streaming: After losing the T20I series, Bangladesh would be desperate to stage a comeback in the ODI format. With the first ODI set to take place at Chattogram today, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. For Bangladesh, experienced players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman would hold the key. Fans would hope these guys can inspire.

Where can you LIVE stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match if you are in India?

The 1st ODI clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Chattogram Cricket Stadium, and Indian fans can view the matches on the Fancode app and website.

BAN vs SL Probable XIs:

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

SL Probable XI: Kusal Mendis (wk and c), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Matthews, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka

BAN vs SL Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

