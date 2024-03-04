Home

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH BAN vs SL in India on TV, Mobile, Laptop, Desktop

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: The 1st T20I clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and Indian fans can view the matches on the Fancode app and website.

With 2024 being the year of the T20 World Cup, all these games leading upto the marquee event is important for both these Asian giants. The match will test the two sides and it is expected to be a cracker as both sides are well matched.

Bangladesh will be making a return to T20I action for the first time since their December 2023 trip to New Zealand. Bangladesh players have been playing the Bangladesh Premier League and hence they should head into the game as slight favourites.

Where can you LIVE stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match if you are in India?

The 1st T20I clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and Indian fans can view the matches on the Fancode app and website.

Probable XI

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque Enam, N Sheikh, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Sri Lanka: N Dickwella, K Mendis (wk), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka (C), A Mathews, D de Silva, D Shanaka, D Madushanka, M Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, B Fernando

BAN vs SL Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis

