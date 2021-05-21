Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 ODI Series

Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting May 23. Both sides have not had a good run in white-ball cricket recently and will look to win the series. While the Lankans were whitewashed by the Windies in their last ODI assignment, the Bangladesh side suffered a 0-3 loss against New Zealand.

With both sides looking to prove a point, the three ODI promises to be nothing short of mouthwatering. While Kusal Perera, who took the mantle of captaincy from Dimuth Karunaratne would be leading the side, whereas Tamim Iqbal would be in charge of the hosts. With Mustafizur Rahman joining forces with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh looks formidable in the bowling department. On the other hand, the Lankans would rely heavily on Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka squads

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Schedule

May 23, 1st ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka – 12:30 PM IST

May 25, 2nd ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – 12:30 PM IST

May 28, 3rd ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka – 12:30 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Streaming

FanCode