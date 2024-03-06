Home

Sports

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming: The 2nd T20I clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and Indian fans can view the matches on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I FREE LIVE Streaming

After losing the first T20I, hosts Bangladesh will look to win the second T20I to save the series and this will be their warmup for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will start from June this year. Sri Lanka will be confident as they beat the hosts. The match will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Where can you LIVE stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match if you are in India?

The 2nd T20I clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, and Indian fans can view the matches on the Fancode app and website.

Probable XI

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: A Fernando, K Mendis (wk), PHKD Mendis, S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka (C), A Mathews, D Shanaka, M Theekshana, A Dananjaya, B Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

BAN vs SL Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.