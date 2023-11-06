Home

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 38 in New Delhi

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38: Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are failed to make for the semi-final in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and now will look to end things on a high as they will lock horns against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday this will be the 38th match of the marquee event. Bangladesh is ninth on the points table and on the other hand, Sri Lanka is on seventh. There are chances that the match will likely to be cancelled considering Delhi’s air quality index. BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for BAN vs SL Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batsmen – Mahmadullah, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders – Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)

Bowlers – Kasun Rajith, Shoriful Islam, Dilshan Madushanka (c)

BAN vs SL: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis©(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan©, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

