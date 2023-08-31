Top Recommended Stories

  • HIGHLIGHTS | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Asalanka Fifties Drive Sri Lanka To Five Wicket Win
HIGHLIGHTS | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Asalanka Fifties Drive Sri Lanka To Five Wicket Win

Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, BAN vs SL Match Today: Depleted Sri Lanka pace battery demolish Bangladesh for just 164 runs.

Updated: August 31, 2023 9:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Faham Uddin

BAN vs SL Asia Cup Match 2 Live Score
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Match 2 Highlights: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup. The Tigers have been a formidable force in the subcontinent conditions. However, Bangladesh suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their last ODI series. The team will miss the services of Litton Das, who has been replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.

Live Updates

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: End of the game, Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets. Bangladesh tried hard with the ball but the runs were far too less to defend. Asalanka and Samarawickrama scored fifties and helped Sri Lanka to an easy win. Bangladesh now need to ensure they beat Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament.

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 50 for Charith Asalanka as well. Good innings. SL need 15 runs to win.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Charith Asalanka is three runs away from fifty. More importantly, SL need 27 more runs to win.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Shakib shatters De Silva’s stump. SL still need 37 runs. hmmm.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score:Mahedi gets the wicket. The set Samarawickrama is out stumped. But is it too late or we have a twist in tale?

  • 9:14 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 44 runs needed now. Bangladesh nee a flurry of wickets.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    Stat Attack: Samarawickrama averages 58.6 in 7 innings when he bats at No.4 in ODIs. At other positions, average dips to 19.62 in eight ODI innings.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Asalanka and Samarawickrama have added 66 runs together. The partnership came at a crucial time when SL had lost three quick wickets. Samarawickrama has also reached his 50. SL 110/3

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: 100 up for SL, just 65 more needed in 29 overs.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Slow going but on the right track for Sri Lanka. SL 90/3 in 20 overs.

