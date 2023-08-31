Top Recommended Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, BAN vs SL Match Today: Depleted Sri Lanka pace battery demolish Bangladesh for just 164 runs.

Updated: August 31, 2023 8:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Faham Uddin

Sadeera Samarawickrama

39* (45) 5x4, 0x6

Charith Asalanka

20 (38) 1x4, 0x6

Mustafizur Rahman

(3-0-12-0)*

Shakib Al Hasan

(5-0-20-1)
BAN vs SL Asia Cup Match 2 Live Score

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Match 2 Live: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup. The Tigers have been a formidable force in the subcontinent conditions. However, Bangladesh suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their last ODI series. The team will miss the services of Litton Das, who has been replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.

Live Updates

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Asalanka, and Samarawickrama going along nicely. Partnership has reached 38 in 54 balls. SL 86/3

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: A boundary after a long time, less than 100 needed now. BAN 66/3

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Slow going for Sri Lanka but they need to secure wickets at the moment. SL 58/3

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: There was some turn on offer for Shakib. Bangladesh have a few good spinners. SL will have to play well to win this. SL 49/3

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: WOW! Shakib Al Hasan ends Mendis’ misery. He never looked settled. Missed the arm ball and his stumps are shattered. Sri Lanka in a spot of bother. SL 43/3

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Final throw of the dice for Bangladesh. Mustafizur Rahman into the attack.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: The ball is zipping off the surface, especially for Taskin so the Lankan batters have been cautious. SL 33/2

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Two boundaries on first two balls followed by four dots by Taskin Ahmed. Good over nonetheless for Sri Lanka. SL 26/2

  • 7:19 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Another wicket, this game and well and alive. Nissanka goes for a wide slash and edges to the keeper. Bangladesh are estatic. SL 15/2

  • 7:13 PM IST

    Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: BOWLED! Jaffa from Taskin and Karunaratne departs. Full, swinging in, Karunaratne goes for a booming drive and fails to connect. Bangladesh have drawn first blood.

