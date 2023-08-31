Live Updates

Home

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Ends Mendis' Stay, Match Evenly Poised

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Ends Mendis’ Stay, Match Evenly Poised

Asia Cup 2023 Live Score, BAN vs SL Match Today: Depleted Sri Lanka pace battery demolish Bangladesh for just 164 runs.

Bangladesh VS Sri Lanka 164 (42.4) 90/3 (20.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.5) SL need 75 runs in 180 balls at 2.5 rpo Last Wicket: Kusal Mendis (W) b Shakib Al Hasan 5 (21) - 43/3 in 9.2 Over Sadeera Samarawickrama 39 * (45) 5x4, 0x6 Charith Asalanka 20 (38) 1x4, 0x6 Mustafizur Rahman (3-0-12-0) * Shakib Al Hasan (5-0-20-1)

BAN vs SL Asia Cup Match 2 Live Score

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Match 2 Live: Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the second game of the Asia Cup. The Tigers have been a formidable force in the subcontinent conditions. However, Bangladesh suffered a 2-1 defeat to Afghanistan in their last ODI series. The team will miss the services of Litton Das, who has been replaced by Anamul Haque.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.

