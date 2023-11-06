Top Recommended Stories

  Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI WC Match in Delhi Likely to be CANCELED Due to THIS Reason

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI WC Match in Delhi Likely to be CANCELED Due to THIS Reason

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: The final call would be made by the umpires after a consultation with the ICC Match referee. 

Updated: November 6, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ban vs SL, Poor Air Quality (Image: X)

Delhi: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium on Monday. But there is a problem, the match could actually be canceled due to high levels of pollution in the city. The Air Quality Index is still in the ‘severe’ category and it does not augur well. The players were seen wearing masks during their training session, not a very pretty sight.

As per ICC, the rule says that in case the umpires deem that the conditions ‘of ground, weather or light, or any other circumstances are dangerous or unreasonable, they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to start or to recommence. The final call would be made by the umpires after a consultation with the ICC Match referee.

