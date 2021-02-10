Live Streaming Cricket Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test

After registering a landmark win in the first Test, West Indies will look to win a series comprising more than one Test in Asia. They last won in 2012, when they beat Bangladesh 2-0. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will leave no stone unturned to not repeat the mistakes and level the rubber at their home ground. The visitors hopes of repeating that feat were given a big boost by their performance in the first Test, when the Kyle Myers scored a debut double-century to lead them to a historic, improbable win. Bangladesh were dealt a blow towards that end in the lead-up to the series, when Shakib Al Hasan, their star all-rounder, was ruled out of the second Test after failing to recover from a groin injury. Soumya Sarkar was named as a replacement by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen if he makes the XI straightaway. Sarkar last played a Test in September 2019 against Afghanistan, when he scored 17 and 15. The home team will also be without the services of their opening batsman, Shadman Islam, who was ruled out with a hip injury, ahead of the Dhaka clash. Also Read - BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh vs West Indies Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's 2nd Test Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium 9 AM IST February 11 Thursday

Mominul Haque, Bangladesh captain said: “We lost, but we got some positives. We played the first innings as a team, and we dominated first four days.” Phil Simmons, West Indies coach said: “We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again. We are trying hard to put things in place so that we don’t go in that direction.” Here are the details of when and where to watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test live cricket match online and on TV in India. Also Read - Leeward Islands vs Barbados Live Streaming Cricket West Indies ODD Match 3: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch LEE vs BAR tream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

When is Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match will take start on Thursday, February 11-15. Also Read - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule And All You Need to Know

What are timings of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8.30 AM IST.

Where is Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match being played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which TV channel will broadcast Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match live TV broadcast is not available in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel.

BAN vs WI SQUADS

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph.