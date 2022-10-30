Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED!

Bangladesh won by 3 runs. Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

Live Updates

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: This time, it is all over. Muzarabani misses as BAN won by 3 runs.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: IT IS NOT OVER YET!!! Nurul Hasan Sohan (keeper of Bangladesh) collected the ball ahead of stumps. This is a no ball now. FREE HIT!!! as well. BAN need 4 off the final over.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: Blessing Muzarabani on strike. DOT BALL!!!! Bangladesh won by 4 runs.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: SIX!!!!! That is an incredible shot from Ngarava. This match cannot peak from here. OUT!!! Twist in the tale. Ngarava departs. ZIM need 5 off the final ball.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: FOUR!!! LEG BYES!!! Zim need 11 off 3 balls now.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: OUT!!! Bradley Evans holes out to Afif at deep mid-wicket. ZIM need 15 off 4 balls.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: One minor change – Mosaddek to bowl the final over in place of Soumya Sarkar. ZIM need 15 off 5 balls.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: OUT!!! Shakib Al Hasan is the man for Bangladesh. An incredible run-out and Sean Williams fall for 64(42). Crowd is applauding him for keeping Zimbabwe afloat in the chase. ZIM need 16 off the final over.

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the all important 19th over. Soumya Sarkar to bowl the 20th over. FOUR!!! ZIM need 19 off 9 balls.