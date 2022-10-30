Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED!

Bangladesh won by 3 runs. Zimbabwe are placed third in the group following the shocking win against Pakistan and the side sharing points with South Africa due to the abandonment of play. They take on Bangladesh here with a good chance of beating the side and brightening their chance of making the last-4 grade.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed