Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: It was an embarrassment of the highest order for Bangladesh Cricket Board as an international match hosted at Sher-e-Bangla stadium had to be stopped because of a power failure. The incident took place in the 17th over when suddenly the lights went off. It was handled well by the organisers as the lights came back on rather soon. While the lights were off, the crowd put on the flashlights on their smartphone and it made for a picturesque scene. It was a spellbinding sight to witness the lights from the smartphones, fans watching it on their TV sets must have found it interesting.

Dhaka stadium lights off.

Loadshedding 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/cYu5wGGroc — Fari Khan (@ImFarikhan) September 13, 2019

Bangladesh won the toss and invited Zimbabwe to bat first. Zimbabwe managed to score 144/5 runs from 18 overs (Match reduced to 18 overs per-side due to rain). Masakadza with 34 runs off 26 balls was the top-scorer. The hosts gunned down the target with two balls to spare. Afif Hossain scored a breathtaking 52 off 26 balls to power Bangladesh home. “Was trying to be positive from the front. Was excited to play, having got an opportunity after so long. Wanted to hit the ball and time it well. Enjoyed the partnership with Mosaddek,” said Man of the match Afif.

Tigers beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets in the first match of Tri-Nation T20I Tournament thanks to Afif Hossain’s blistering fifty 👏#BANvZIM#RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/sQrgTtyXpD — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 13, 2019

“We can take lot of confidence from this win. Wasn’t an easy win. This kinds of wins give you a lot more confidence. Happy with the way Mosaddek and Afif played. Hope they can continue that way and also hope the top-order finds form. Need to keep this momentum going. Afghanistan is another difficult opponent, need to be at our best,” said Shakib after the win.