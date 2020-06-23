Bangladesh’s upcoming Test series against New Zealand in August-September has been postponed to a later day, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Tuesday. Also Read - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand Edge Past Bangladesh To Clinch Thriller

“In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations and we cannot take chances with the safety and health of players, support staff and related stakeholders,” said BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury in a press release as quoted by Dhaka Tribune. Also Read - Dream11 Team Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAN vs NZ at The Kennington Oval, London

“Under these circumstances, BCB and NZC have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series. We realise that this will be hugely disappointing for the players and officials of both teams, not to mention the fans of the two nations but I must thank NZC for its understanding and for recognising the rationale behind such a decision,” he added. Also Read - Bangladesh Again Turns Down New Zealand's Offer To Play Day-Night Test

Bangladesh and New Zealand were supposed to play a two-match Test series that is part of ICC World Test Championship.

BCB and NZC will now work on identifying a suitable time to reschedule the series, the report on dhakatribune.com, said.

Till Tuesday, Bangladesh recorded 115,786 Covid-19 cases and 1,502 deaths.

Earlier, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Nafees Iqbal were diagnosed with COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)