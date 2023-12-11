Home

Sports

Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award For November

Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award For November

Akter beat compatriot Fargana Hoque and Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal to win the award and was thrilled to accept the monthly honour.

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award For November

Mumbai: Bangladesh’s slow left-arm spinner Nahida Akter has been announced as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November. She became the first-ever Bangladesh women’s player to win the award.

Trending Now

Akter beat compatriot Fargana Hoque and Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal to win the award and was thrilled to accept the monthly honour.

You may like to read

“This is a moment to cherish,” Akter said.

“To be recognised by such a distinguished panel of cricket experts mean a lot and winning the ICC Women Player of the Month award will be a massive source of inspiration and motivation for me.

“We have played some amazing cricket in recent months and I am so happy to have contributed to the successes we have tasted as a team. I must thank my captain, coaches and teammates for always believing in me and that has allowed me to play my natural game against quality opponents and perform under pressure.”

Akter’s seven ODI wickets at an average of 14.14 were instrumental in setting up an important series win for Bangladesh during November, with her haul earning the Player of the Series award.

In the first game, Bangladesh were dismissed for merely 81, but the slow left-arm spinner didn’t give up. She struck thrice before Pakistan eventually managed to overhaul the modest total.

In the second ODI, she finished with 1/43 and broke a pivotal stand between Diana Baig and Najiha Alvi. Bangladesh eventually tied the game, and Nahida was given the responsibility of bowling the Super Over. The 23-year-old gave away just seven runs and scalped two wickets. The batters then finished the job by chasing down the score and levelling the series.

The final game saw her pick up 3/26 and help restrict Pakistan to 166/9. This total was eventually hauled in by the Bangladesh batters in the 47th over.

The sensational youngster is already the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is and the third-highest for them in ODIs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.