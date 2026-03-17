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Bangladeshs series win over Pakistan shakes up ICC ODI rankings, West Indies direct qualification hopes for 2027 World Cup in...

Bangladesh’s series win over Pakistan shakes up ICC ODI rankings, West Indies direct qualification hopes for 2027 World Cup in…

Bangladesh climb to ninth in the ICC ODI rankings after beating Pakistan in a three-match series, while West Indies risk missing direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh's series win over Pakistan shakes up ICC ODI rankings (Source: AP)

Preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 are already underway. After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC’s next major event is set to be held next year, and the picture of which teams will feature in the tournament is slowly becoming clearer. Meanwhile, the recently concluded ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan has complicated matters for the West Indies.

The key question now is whether the Caribbean side will secure direct qualification for the World Cup or be forced to go through the qualifiers to book their place.

Pakistan recently toured Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and won the series 2–1. The visitors won the opening match to take an early lead, while Pakistan bounced back by winning the second ODI. However, Bangladesh claimed the deciding third match in a thrilling contest to seal the series.

The victory in the ODI series has boosted Bangladesh’s ICC ODI rankings. Before the series, Bangladesh were placed 10th in the rankings, but their wins have helped them move up to ninth. Although the ICC has yet to release the officially updated rankings, statistical projections indicate that the West Indies cricket team have slipped from ninth to 10th position.

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ICC 2027 ODI World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa and Zimbabwe

Talking about the 2027 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held next year, will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. As co-hosts, South Africa and Zimbabwe have already secured direct qualification for the tournament.

The remaining eight spots will be decided based on the ICC ODI rankings. Teams that finish in the top eight of the rankings will automatically qualify, while those placed below will have to go through the qualification tournament to earn their place.

Based on the current rankings, neither Bangladesh nor the West Indies would secure direct qualification at the moment. However, with the official cut-off date still some time away, both teams still have an opportunity to improve their rankings and strengthen their chances of making the tournament directly.

To improve their ICC ODI ranking both Bangladesh and the West Indies cricket team will need to secure consistent wins. Regular victories are the only way for them to improve their standing in the International Cricket Council ODI rankings.

Looking at the upcoming schedule, Bangladesh are set to face South Africa in an ODI series in December. Meanwhile, the West Indies are expected to play an ODI series against the India national cricket team around September or October, which could provide them with a crucial opportunity to improve their ranking position.

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