BAP vs ROP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 18 between Baracco Prato and Royal Parma will start from 4:00 PM IST – March 26. Also Read - CRS vs BAP Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Bologna 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Cricket Stars vs Baracca Prato Match 14 at Oval Rastignano 3:30 PM IST March 25 Thursday

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

BAP vs ROP My Dream11 Team

Dastageer Ghulam (captain), Rajmani Singh (vice-captain), Mehmoor Javed, Attiq ur Rehman, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Hardeep Singh, Pradeep Kumara, Jabrar Afzal, Ilyas Ahmed

BAP vs ROP Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Jabrar Afzal-I, Hardeep Singh-II, Sukhraj Singh

Baracca Prato: Ghulam Dastgeer, Ali Hassan, Arsfand Faraz, Hassan Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Khan, Muddssar Ali, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Hanif Majid

BAP vs ROP Full Squads

Royal Parma: Sukhraj Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Prabhdeep Singh-I, Satvir Singh-II, Jaspal Ram, Gurpreet Singh, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Jabrar Afzal-I, Hardeep Singh-II

Baracca Prato: Muddassar Ali, Ilyas Ahmed, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran. Riasat Ali, Sheraj Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Ghulam Dastgeer, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Asim Ali, Amjad Shavej, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Zaheer Abbas, Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Abid Hussain, Asim Javaid, Shahid Imran, Shams Ejaz, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan

