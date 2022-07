BAP vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

BAP vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Baracca Prato vs Trentino Aquila, Playing 11s For Today's Match Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy, 4 PM IST July 11, Monday.

Here is the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAP vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, BAP vs TRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BAP vs TRA Playing 11s ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Baracca Prato vs Trentino Aquila, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Baracca Prato and Trentino Aquila will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – July 11, 4 PM IST



Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

BAP vs TRA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Awais Ashiq

Batsmen – Ali Hassan, Dastageer Ghulam, Qamar Razzaq

All-rounders – Hamid Shad Ali, Atif Saleem Raza (vc), Hassan Tahir (c), Sheraz Asim

Bowlers – Ilyas Ahmed, Hamza Miran, Rasat Ali

BAP vs TRA Probable Squads

Baracca Prato: Majid Hanif, Arslan Akthar, Ghulam Dastageer, Hamid Ali, Hamza Miran, Ilyas Ahmed, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Rasat Ali, Shahid Imran, Asim Sheraz, Ali Hassan, Zaka Ullah, Hassan Ali, Muddassar Ali, Adeel Ahmed, Malik Azhar, Rasel Buya, Ali Hamza, Naghar Iqbal, Mohammad Kamran, Rukhsar Khan, Tariq Mahmood, Salman Muhammad, Qamar Shabbir, Ali Zia, Zain Amjad, Zafar Usama and Hamza Ali

Trentino Aquila: Ali Saqib Arshad, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Saeed Asghar, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq, Kamran Hussain, Atif Saleem Raza, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hussain Tahir, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali, Karzai Maroofkhel, Jack Berrisford, Qamar Razzaq, Muhammad Kashif, Zaheer Ahmed, Jawad Ahmed, Hamza Sagheer, Masood Asghar, Rauf Shinwari and Asad Tanveer