Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match BAR vs ATH at Camp Nou Stadium: In one of the most-exciting La Liga battles on late Tuesday evening, Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao at his home ground Camp Nou Stadium (June 24 in India). After dropping some crucial points against Sevilla last week, Barcelona surrendered top position to Real Madrid. This match is a must-win encounter for Barcelona iif they want to stay alive in the title race. Presently, Barcelona and Real are tied on 65 points but head to head sees the Las Blancos on top. The hosts have host managed to win three matches out of their four games.

On the other hand, Bilbao are currently in 10th position in La Liga standings and will look to try and upset the odds and climb up into a Europa League place. Defeating Real Betis 1-0 in the last encounter has done wonder to their confidence and would be hoping to replicate the same when they get into this game. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Camp Nou Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Ter Stegen (GK); Lekue, Alba, Semedo, Munian, Vidal, San Jose, F De Jong, Messi (C), Griezmann, Williams (VC).

BAR vs ATH Probable XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Arthur, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann, Messi, Suarez.

Athletic Bilbao: Simon, Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, D Garcia, Vesga, Cordoba, Muniain, Williams, R Garcia

BAR vs ATH SQUADS

Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj.

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerin, Jon Sillero, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Benat Etxebarria, Oihan Sancet, Gaizka Larrazabal, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inigo Cordoba, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gomez, Mikel San Jose, Iker Muniain, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero.

