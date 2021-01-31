BAR vs ATH Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs ATH. In the exciting encounter on La Liga, Athletic Bilbao will lock horns against Barcelona on February 1. Barcelona have played dominant football this season and have impressed many with the performances in the league. The La Liga giants started the season with some strong shows and have won four of their last five games. They are currently at the fourth spot on the La Liga points table and the win will help them move to second. While Athletic Bilbao will look to upset Barcelona once again this season after beating them in the final Super Spanish Cup. They are currently at the 10th spot on the points table. Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAR vs ATH, Dream 11 Team Player List, Athletic Bilbao Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga. Also Read - Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs Athletic Live Football Match

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BAR vs ATH

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – February 1 in India. Also Read - Lionel Messi Could Face Ban After First Red Card in Club Football Career For Barcelona

BAR vs ATH My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen Also Read - Lionel Messi Gets First-Ever Red Card in Club Football Career as Athletic Bilbao Edge Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Final

Defenders – Alba, Nunez, Lenglet

Midfielders – De Jong, D Garcia, Pedri, Dembele (VC)

Strikers – Messi (C), Williams, Griezmann

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Probable Line-up

Barcelona probable line-up: Ter Stegen (GK), Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann, Pedri, Dembele, Messi

Athletic Bilbao probable line-up: Simon (GK), Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, De Marcos, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain, Williams, R Garcia

Check Dream11 Prediction /BAR Dream11 Team / ATH Dream11 Team / Barcelona Dream 11 Team / Athletic Bilbao Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.