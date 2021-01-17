BAR vs ATH Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Spanish Super Cup Final – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match BAR vs ATH. In the exciting encounter on Spanish Super Cup Final, Barcelona will lock horns against Athletic Bilbao on January 18. The two teams fighting hard for the title will lock horns against each other in the Spanish Super Cup Final on Sunday. Barcelona have played inconsistent football in the starting of the season but have picked up form in their past few games. There is still no confirmation regarding Lionel Messi's availability in the final. The talisman missed the semifinal against Real Sociedad where Barcelona emerged victorious in the penalty shoot-out. While Athletic Bilbao have who started the season on a poor note have been picked up form in the last few matches as they beat Real Madrid in the semifinal to set-up summit clash against Barcelona.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BAR vs ATH

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – January 18 in India.

BAR vs ATH My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ter Stegen

Defenders – Dest, Nunez, Lenglet

Midfielders – De Jong, D Garcia, Muniain, Pedri, Dembele (VC)

Strikers – Messi (C), Williams

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Probable Line-up

Barcelona probable line-up: Ter Stegen (GK), Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Griezmann, Pedri, Dembele, Messi

Athletic Bilbao probable line-up: Simon (GK), Capa, Nunez, Martinez, Balenziaga, De Marcos, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain, Williams, R Garcia

