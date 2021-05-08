BAR vs ATL Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match BAR vs ATL at Camp Nou, Barcelona: In another exciting LaLiga matchup on super Saturday, Barcelona will host the Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou, Barcelona – May 8 in India. The LaLiga BAR vs ATL football match will kick-start at 7:45 PM IST. Barcelona will lock horns with Atletico Madrid in potentially a season-defining game in the La Liga on Saturday. With three teams chasing the championship, it is a must-win game for both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. In the La Liga table – Barcelona are third in the league, level on points with Real Madrid who are at second place. Atletico Madrid are at the top spot in the La Liga league table and hold a two-point advantage. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, will try to keep that gap of two points between Real Madrid and Barcelona in this vital away fixture. If they win this match, then Barcelona will be almost out of the title race. Diego Simeone's men will like to take this opportunity to take their opponents down to take a step towards glory. Here is the LaLiga Santander Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BAR vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction, BAR vs ATL Fantasy Cricket Prediction LaLiga Santander, BAR vs ATL Probable XIs LaLiga Santander, Fantasy Football Prediction – Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Fantasy Playing Tips – LaLiga Santander.

BAR vs ATL Dream11 Recent Form

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will start at 7:45 PM IST – May 8 in India.

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

BAR vs ATL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Gerard Pique (VC), Ronald Araujo, Jose Gimenez

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Saul Niguez, Yannick Carrasco

Forwards: Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

BAR vs ATL Probable XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo; Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez.

BAR vs ATL SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Aranu Tenas; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Pedri, Riqui Puig, Frenkie de Jong, Ilaix Moriba; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, Francisco Trincao.

Atletico Madrid (ATL): Jan Oblak, Ivo Grbic; Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Sime Vrsaljko; Geoffrey Kondogbia, Lucas Torreira, Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Vitolo, Yannick Carrasco; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Angel Correa, Moussa Dembele.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ ATL Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander/ Online Football Tips and more.