Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2019-20 Quarterfinal 1 – Football Tips For Today's Match BAR vs BAY at Estadio da Luz: In one of the highly-anticipated encounters of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Friday evening, Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz – August 15 in India. The UEFA Champions League BAR vs BAY match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. This will be the third quarterfinal in the competition. Barcelona, who lost the La Liga title to Spanish giants Real Madrid, will be eyeing to firmly grab a victory in the Champions League, all thanks to Lionel Messi. They have won all of their last five matches in the league. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been crowned as the Bundesliga Champions, with Robert Lewandowsky scoring 34 goals. Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has warned Bayern Munich that they are up against the 'best side' in the world and should know what to expect when the two sides meet in the Champions League quarterfinal on Friday. Barca and Bayern are the only two previous winners still left in the competition. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 15 in India.

Venue: Estadio da Luz.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ter Stegen

Defenders – Joshua Kimmich, Gerard Pique, Lenglet, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders – Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Frenkie de Jong

Forwards – Serge Gnabry, Lionel Messi (C), Robert Lewandowski (VC)

BAR vs BAY Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski.

BAR vs BAY SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Morer, Ronald Araujo, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Kike Saverio, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi.

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku.

