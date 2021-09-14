BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Camp Nou.

BAR vs BAY My Dream11 Team

Manuel Neuer, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Sergio Busquets, Thomas Muller (VC), Leroy Sane, Memphis Depay, Robert Lewandowski (C).

BAR vs BAY Probable playing XI

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong.

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski.

