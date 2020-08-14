FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only two former winners of Champions League that are left in the competition. The two giants lock horns on Friday (Saturday in India) in a hotly anticipated quarterfinal contest. Barcelona seemed to have recovered from the heartbreak of surrendering their La Liga crown to eternal rivals Real Madrid after a dip in performance since January. They beat Napoli 3-1 in the second leg last week with Lionel Messi showing his class. Also Read - Champions League: RB Leipzig Stun Atletico Madrid 2-1 to Enter Semifinals

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in a sublime form having sealed a record eighth Bundesliga title before also clinching the DFB-Pokal trophy too and will be eyeing the Champions League crown to complete the treble. They will be heavily reliant on their goalscoring machine Robert Lewandowski who is in top-notch form. Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League: All You Need to Know

BAR vs BAY Live Football Streaming Details

What: FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League, Quarter-finals Also Read - LEP vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Quarterfinal Football Match, Predicted XIs at Estadio Jose Alvalade 12:30 AM IST August 14

When: August 15, 2020 (India Date)

Venue: Estádio da Luz

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

Probable Starting XI

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Sergio Busquets, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ricard Puig

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic

BAR vs BAY SQUADS

Barcelona: Dani Morer, Inaki Pena, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Kike Saverio, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jorge Cuenca, Ronald Araujo, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti

Bayern Munich: Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku, Benjamin Pavard, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh