BAR vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction FA Cup

Barnsley vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Match BAR vs CHE at Oakwell Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of FA Cup, Barnsley will take on Chelsea at the Oakwell Stadium on February 12 in India. The FA Cup BAR vs CHE encounter will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Barnsley walk into this FA Cup tie following an impressive run as the Tykes are undefeated in their last three outings. Valerien Ismael's men managed to register a narrow 1-0 win against fellow Championship outfit Norwich City and since then have played out two draws against Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest respectively. Under the news boss – Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are flying high as they remain unbeaten under the German manager. The Blues have recorded three back to back wins before entering this FA Cup tie. FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of FA Cup will be available online on the SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup match between Barnsley and Chelsea will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Oakwell Stadium.

BAR vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders- Cesar Azpilicueta, Michal Helik, Marcos Alonso, Mads Andersen

Midfielders- Alex Mowatt, Hakim Ziyech, Cauley Woodrow, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Forwards- Tammy Abraham (C), Carlton Morris (VC)

BAR vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Barnsley: Jack Walton, Michal Helik, Michael Sollbauer, Mads Andersen, Herbie Kane, Callum Brittain, Clark Oduor, Alex Mowatt, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser, Carlton Morris.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Billy Gilmour, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham.

BAR vs CHE SQUADS

Barnsley: Jack Walton, Henry Kendrick, Bradley Collins, Corey Addai, Jordan Williams, Ben Williams, Bambo Diaby, Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Toby Sibbick, Aapo Halme, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Jasper Moon, Rudi Pache, Jordan Helliwell, Charlie Winfield, Ali Omar, Callum Styles, Herbie Kane, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Dominik Frieser, Keaton Ward, Will Lancaster, Brad Binns, Cauley Woodrow, Daryl Dike, Conor Chaplin, Carlton Morris, Clarke Oduor, George Miller, Victor Adeboyejo, Aiden Marsh.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson , Jorginho , N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud.

