BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Barna Royals vs City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAR vs CLI at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.9 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, City Lions will take on Barna Royals at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Cuttack on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona BAR vs CLI match will start at 9 PM IST – February 9. Captain Syed Shafaat Ali and wicketkeeper Taqqi Ul Mazhar have been the star performers for Barna Royals in the previous editions of the T10 tournament. The Royals will look to play around the two explosive and experienced batsmen. Meanwhile, City Lions have a sharp and fearsome bowling line-up in the form of captain Amar Shakoor along with Ibrar Hussain and Nawazish Ali. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction, BAR vs CLI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BAR vs CLI Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barna Royals vs City Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between City Lions and Barna Royals will take place at 8:30 PM IST – February 9.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

BAR vs CLI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usama Shahzad (vc)

Batters – Mubashir Ali, N Haider Naqvi, Sharjeel Qaiser

All-Rounders – Ibrar Hussain, M Rubbani, Syed Shafaat Ali (C)

Bowlers – Nawazish Ali, N Qaiser, W Anwar

BAR vs CLI Probable Playing XIs

Barna Royals: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed, Muaz Rubbani, Syed Ali Naqi II, Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali, Anas Sultan.

City Lions: Naseer Ahmed, Aniq Ali Malik, Mubashar Ali-II, Sikandar Raja, Irfan Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz.

BAR vs CLI Squads

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.

Barna Royals: Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Muaz Rubbani.

