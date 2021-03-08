BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Barna Royals vs City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAR vs CLI at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 106 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, City Lions will take on Barna Royals in a Group B encounter at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona BAR vs CLI match will start at 1 PM IST – March 9. Barna Royals are fourth in Group B of the ECS T10 Barcelona with seven points, having won three out of the seven games they've played thus far in the tournament. City Lions, on the other hand, are one spot above the Barna Royals with nine points. They've won four out of the eight matches they've played in the ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between City Lions and Barna Royals will take place at 12:30 PM IST – March 9.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

BAR vs CLI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – K Shafi

Batters – Syed Gulraiz Hussain, A Sultan, Ahsan Shafaqat, Irfan Muhammad

All-Rounders – S Ali Syed, Sikandar Raja (C), Ibrar Hussain (VC)

Bowlers – Waqas Anwar, Zahid Nawaz, Murad Ali

BAR vs CLI Probable Playing XIs

Barna Royals: Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan.

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq.

BAR vs CLI Squads

City Lions: Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali-2, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Barna Royals: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (wk), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad, Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed, Muaz Rubbani.

