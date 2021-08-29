BAR vs GEF Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Barcelona vs Getafe Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction LaLiga Santander – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match BAR vs GEF at Camp Nou Stadium: In another exciting LaLiga Santander match, Barcelona will host Getafe in the Round 3 match at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday night – August 29 in India. The LaLiga Santander BAR vs GEF will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. With an aim to return to winning ways, Barcelona will welcome Getafe to Camp Nou for their third La Liga match of the season. For the first time in over two decades, Barcelona started off the season without their former talisman Lionel Messi, with a 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad. On the other hand, Getafe had a disappointing start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign, as they lost both their opening matches. The Madrid-based outfit lost (1-0) to Valencia on an opening day, followed it with a loss to Seville in their second match by the same score. The LaLiga Santander telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of LaLiga Santander will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The LaLiga Santander match between Barcelona and Getafe will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST – August 29.

Venue: Camp Nou Stadium.

BAR vs GEF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David Soria

Defenders: Mathias Olivera, Djene Dakonam, Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nemanja Maksimovic (VC)

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (C), Enes Unal, Martin Braithwaite

BAR vs GEF Predicted Playing 11s

Barcelona: Neto (GK); Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite.

Getafe: David Soria (GK); Mathias Olivera, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Carles Alena, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal.

