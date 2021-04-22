BAR vs GEF Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Getafe La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs GEF. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Barcelona will lock horns against Getafe on April 21. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona have gained momentum in the LaLiga in the second half as they have lost just 1 league match in 2021. Barcelona are recently crowned as the Copa del Rey Champions with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. The title win will give a huge boost to Barcelona confidence in the match against Getafe who played a goalless draw against Real Madrid in their last match. Barcelona vs Getafe Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAR vs GEF, Dream 11 Team Player List, Getafe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga. Also Read - RM vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Real Madrid vs Barcelona on April 11, Sunday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BAR vs GEF

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1:30 AM IST – April 23 in India. Also Read - Barcelona vs Valladolid: Dembele Winner Helps Barca Move Within One Point of La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid

BAR vs GEF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders – Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Djene

Midfielders – Mauro Arambarri , Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong (VC)

Strikers – Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann, Jaime Mata

Barcelona vs Getafe Probable Line-up

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Óscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé

Getafe: Rubén Yáñez , Xabier Etxeita, Djene, Sofian Chakla, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri , Marc Cucurella, Damián Suárez, Jaime Mata, Carles Aleñá, Takefusa Kubo

