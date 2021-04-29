BAR vs GRD Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Granada La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match BAR vs GRD. After an inconsistent start to the season, Barcelona have gained momentum and are on the verge of winning multiple trophies. They have already clinched the Spanish Cup last week and next in contention is La Liga as they will face Granada in the crucial contest. Barcelona are currently at the third spot and a win tonight will help them move to the top of the table. Barcelona and Granada Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAR vs GRD, Dream 11 Team Player List, Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona and Granada, La Liga, Online Football Tips Barcelona and Granada, La Liga.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BAR vs GRD

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10:30 PM IST – April 29 in India.

BAR vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders –Dimitri Folquier, Jordi Alba, German Sanchez, Gerard Pique

Midfielders –Darwin Machis, Frenkie de Jong (VC), Sergio Busquets

Strikers –Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona and Granada Probable Line-up

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Granada- Aaron Escandell, Quini, Dimitri Folquier, Nehuen Perez,German Sanchez, Maxime Gonalons, Yangel Herrera, Fede Vico, Kenedy, Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez

