Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Online Prediction For Today's BAR vs GUY at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad: In the second match of the day in Hero CPL T20, Barbados Tridents will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in match no. 26 of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 BAR vs GUY match will begin at 3 AM IST – September 4 in India. Here is a look at Dream11 prediction for Hero CPL T20 BAR vs GUY Dream11 Team and BAR vs GUY Dream11 top picks. It's been a disappointing season so far for the defending champions Tridents who have had just two wins out of eight matches. Despite having a skillful spin-attack in their ranks, the Tridents are fifth in the points table, with time running out for Tridents. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors have found form off late with two consecutive wins, including one against the Tridents as well. Chris Green led his troops brilliantly in their previous game as they restricted the Tridents to a paltry total of 92 enroute to a dominant eight-wicket win. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 2.30 AM (IST) – September 4.

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer (C), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Chris Green, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan (VC), Hayden Walsh Jr

BAR vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles (WK), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner and Raymon Reifer.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Ashmead Nedd.

BAR vs GUY Squads

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

