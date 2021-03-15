BAR vs HUE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs HUE. In the mega encounter on La Liga, Huesca will lock horns against Barcelona on March 16. Huesca have played inconsistent football this season and are fighting hard in the relegation zone. They have only managed to win just three games in La Liga so far. On the other hand, Barcelona are still alive in the title chase and are at the third spot. They desperately need to win this game to jump to the second spot and close the gap with Atletico Madrid. Barcelona vs Huesca Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAR vs HUE, Dream 11 Team Player List, Huesca Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Huesca, La Liga, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Huesca, La Liga. Also Read - Barcelona vs Huesca Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs HUE Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

BAR vs HUE My Dream11 Team

Defenders – Jordi Alba, Pablo Maffeo, Oscar Mingueza, Pablo Insua

Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong, Javi Galan, Pedri

Strikers – Lionel Messi (C), Rafa Mir, Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona vs Huesca Probable Line-up

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

SD Huesca- Alvaro Fernandez, Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pablo Maffeo, Javi Galan, David Ferreiro, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Rafa Mir, Dani Escriche

