Barbarian CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s BAR vs IBCC at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski: In the fourth and final match of the day in the ongoing ECS T10 – Bulgaria tournament on Thursday, Barbarian CC will take on Indo-Bulgarian CC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia. The ECS T10 – Bulgaria BAR vs IBCC match will commence at 8 PM IST. It would also be the last league game of the ECS T10 League before the knockouts begin tomorrow – Friday. Indo-Bulgarian CC have already sealed the top spot in the league to ensure an easy fixture in the semifinals. They have won five games out of six they have played and lost only a single game. Barbarian CC, on the other hand, have lost 5 games and won only one out of the 6 games. They still need a win to reach to the semifinals and a loss will realistically crush their chances to make it to the semifinals. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 11

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bulgaria 2020 toss between Barbarian CC and Indo-Bulgarian CC will take place at 7.45 PM (IST) – September 10. Also Read - NOT vs LAN Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Time: 8 PM IST Also Read - ESS vs SUR Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Essex vs Surrey at County Ground, Chelmsford 6:30 PM IST Friday September 11

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Wicketkeeper: Jevon Payne

Batsmen: Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov

All-Rounders: D Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Stuart Clarkson, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Bowlers: Alexandar Stoyche, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel

BAR vs IBCC Probable Playing XIs

Barbarian CC: D Shipkov, N Robinson, H Ivanov, J Payne, B Ivanov, I Katzarski, A Stoychev, N Nankov, S Clarkson (C), A Robinson and T Omolo.

Indo-Bulgarian CC: H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel.

BAR vs IBCC Squads

Barbarian CC (BAR): Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo.

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC): Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.

