BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BAR vs JAM at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Jamaica Scorpions will take on Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Sunday. The West Indies ODD BAR vs JAM match will start at 11:00 PM IST – February 14. With likes of Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell in their ranksJamaica Scorpionsboast a strong batting unit that can thrash the best of the batters. The Barbados side comprises some big stars like Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder, and with the more international experience they will have an edge over their opponents. Here is the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, BAR vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, BAR vs JAM Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions, Fantasy Playing Tips – West Indies ODD. Also Read - LEE vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 12: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 6:30 PM IST February 19 Friday

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 21. Also Read - WIS vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 9: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Antigua at 11:00 PM IST February 15 Tuesday

Time: 11.00 PM IST. Also Read - TRI vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 8: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados Pride, North Sound at 6:30 PM IST February 15 Monday

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

BAR vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aldane Thomas

Batters – Shamarh Brooks, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell, Jonathan Carter (c)

All-Rounders – Jason Holder (VC), Derval Green, Jamie Merchant

Bowlers – Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, A Jordan

BAR vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli

Barbados Pride: Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder

BAR vs JAM Squads

Barbados Pride: Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Nicholas Kirton, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder, Jonathan Drakes, Keon Harding, Zachary McCaskie, Dominic Drakes, Tevyn Walcott

Jamaica Scorpions: Aldane Thomas (wk), Romaine Morrison, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Paul Palmer, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Dennis Bulli, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Jamie Merchant, Javelle Glen

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAM Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.