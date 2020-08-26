Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Online Prediction For Today's BAR vs JAM at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad: In the second match of the day in Hero CPL T20, Barbados Tridents will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in match no. 14 of the tournament at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 BAR vs JAM match will begin at 3 AM IST – August 27 in India. Here is a look at Dream11 prediction for Hero CPL T20 BAR vs JAM Dream11 team and BAR vs JAM Dream11 top picks. In the CPL 2020 league standings, Barbados are currently placed fifth spot having won just one match, losing three out of four they had played so far. After losing their previous match to Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados will look to bounce back and register a win against Tallahwahs. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallahwahs are at the fourth position above Barbados in CPL standings. A win over Barbados will help them jump up to the third spot. They won their previous match against Guyana Amazon Warriors and will look to keep their winning momentum going against Tridents. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 2.30 AM (IST).

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Corey Anderson, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Andre Russell (C), Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC), Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rehman

BAR vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse and Hayden Walsh.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas and Veerasammy Permaul.

BAR vs JAM Squads

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

