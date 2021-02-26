BAR vs LEE Dream11 Team Predictions

Barbados vs Leeward Islands Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BAR vs LEE at North Sound: In the fifth place play-off match of the Super50 Cup, Barbados will face Leeward Islands today. Both the teams managed just win each during the league stage to crash out of the semifinals race. The teams have faced each other once before this tournament with Leeward Islands registering a four-wicket win after overhauling the target of 302.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Barbados and Leeward Islands will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 26.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: North Sound.

BAR vs LEE My Dream11 Team

Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse (vice-captain), Devon Thomas, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Kieran Powell, Quinton Boatswain, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop

BAR vs LEE Probable Playing XIs

Barbados: Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder

Leeward Islands: Kieron Powell, Ross Powell, Keacy Carty, Nitish Kumar, Devon Thomas, Terrence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Ashmead Nedd, Sheeno Berridge, Colin Archibard

BAR vs LEE Full Squads

Barbados: Zachary McCaskie, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Keon Harding, Jonathan Carter, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Kyle Hope, Nicholas Kirton, Shamarh Brooks

Leeward Islands: Terrence Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Nino Henry, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Keacy Carty, Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Colin Archibald, Kofi James, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton, Alzarri Joseph, Ashmead Nedd, Hayden Walsh

