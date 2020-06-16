Dream11 Team Prediction

BAR vs LEG La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today Barcelona vs Leganes Football Match at Camp Nou 1:30 AM IST June 17 Wednesday: Also Read - GEF vs ESL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Getafe vs Espanyol Football Match at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez 11:00 PM IST June 16 Tuesday

La Liga has resumed behind closed doors. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - RB vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Real Betis vs Granada Football Match at Benito Villamarín 1:30 AM IST June 16 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between BAR vs LEG will start at 1:30 AM IST. Also Read - LET vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Levante vs Sevilla FC Football Match at Estadio Camilo Cano 11:00 PM IST June 15 Monday

Venue: Camp Nou

My Dream11 Team

Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Pique, Awaziem, Semedo, Vidal, Pérez, De Jong, Busquets, Messi, Suárez

Starting XI

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Leganes: Cuéllar; Rosales, Omeruo, Awaziem, Silva; Pérez, Recio; Ruibal, Eraso, Assalé; Guerrero

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj

Leganes (LEG): Andre Grandi, Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Pablo Lombo, Chidozie Awaziem, Dimitrios Siovas, Jonathan Silva, Kenneth Omeruo, Marc Navarro, Roberto Rosales, Rodrigo Tarin, Unai Bustinza, Alexander Szymanowski, Bryan Gil, Ibrahim Amadou, Javier Eraso, Kevin Rodrigues, Oscar Rodriguez, Recio, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Aitor Ruibal, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ LEG Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Leganes Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.