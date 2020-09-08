BAR vs MUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s BAR vs MUS at National Sports Academy: In the second match of the day, Barbarian CC and Medical University Sofia will hope to get their campaign on track. Sofia have played three matches so far – winning one and losing two. Their opponents Barbarian have lost both their matches and are last in the points tally. Also Read - TUS vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Indian Tuskers vs MU Dons T10 Match 6 at National Sports Academy 11:30 AM IST September 8

Five matches have been scheduled for Tuesday. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: England vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton at 10:30 PM IST Tuesday September 8

September 8 Schedule Also Read - MUD vs IBCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For MU Dons vs Indo-Bulgarian CC T10 Match 5 at National Sports Academy 7:30 PM IST September 7

#Match 6, Indian Tuskers vs MU Dons, 11:30 AM IST

#Match 7, Barbarian CC vs Medical University Sofia, 1:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Indian Tuskers vs Barbarian CC, 3:30 PM IST

#Match 9, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons, 5:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Medical University Sofia vs Indo-Bulgarian CC, 8:00 PM IST

Five teams are taking part in the ECS T10 League including Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC, MU Dons, Indian Tuskers and Barbarians CC. They will feature in 24 matches spread across five days.

“We are very excited to partner once again with the Bulgarian Cricket Federation. Andrey Lilov, Prakash Mishra and his team are continually pushing the boundaries on and off the field to make the game shine in Bulgaria,” said Daniel Weston, European Cricket Series and European Cricket Network founder.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome 2020 match toss between Barbarian CC and Medical University Sofia will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – September 8.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy

BAR vs MUS My Dream11 Team

Nikhil Oliviera (captain), Bipin Gattapur (vice-captain), Tom Omolo, Ishaan De Silva, Stuart Clarkson, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf, Alexander Stoychev, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Nick Robinson, Kevin D’Souza

BAR vs MUS Squads

Medical University Sofia: Nikhil Oliviera, Ishaan De Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Shivang Keshvala, Aarush Sajjad, Nithin Koppula, Ashbel Nicson, Omar Rasool, Gathsara Seekkuge, Bipin Gattapur, Nisarg Shah, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yusuf

Barbarian CC: Diyan Georgive Shipkov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Jevon Payne, Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Andy Robinson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Andre Lilov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kavenov, Boiko Heralanov Ivanov, Tom Omolo, Stuart Clarkson, Ivaylo, Katzarski, Alexander Stoychev

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ MUS Dream11 Team/ Medical University Sofia Dream11 Team/ Barbarian CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.