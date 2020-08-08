Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Barcelona vs Napoli Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 – Football Tips For Today’s Match BAR vs NAP at Camp Nou Stadium: In an exciting UEFA Champions League 2019-20 encounter on super Saturday, Barcelona will be up against the Napoli in the second leg Round of 16 match at the Camp Nou Stadium. The UEFA Champions League BAR vs NAP match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST – August 9. The last time when Barcelona and Napoli played against each other in March, Napoli were the underdogs. But now, the Italian club is in the top form. Things have been changed massively in the past five months since the coronavirus pandemic surged that resulted in the cancellation of their nearby campaigns. The restart of football saw Napoli breaking their chain of failures and now they find themselves in the best phase and in an attacking zone to make massive strides in Serie A. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network. Also Read - Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16: When And Where to Watch BAY vs CHE Online, Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Napoli will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 9 in India. Also Read - TBO vs ROS Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's FC Tambov vs FC Rostov Football Match, Predicted XIs at Stadion STC Tambov 9 PM IST August 8

Venue: Camp Nou Stadium. Also Read - EB vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Empire Blades vs Helsinki Cricket Club T10 Match Probable XIs at Kerava National Cricket Stadium 8.30 PM IST August 8

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders – Clement Lenglet, G. Pique, Jordi Alba, M Semedo (vc), Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Midfielders – F. Ruiz, Jose Callejon, Piotr Zielinski

Forwards – Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez

BAR vs NAP Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ricard Puig.

Napoli: David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, Matteo Politano.

BAR vs NAP SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Morer, Ronald Araujo, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Kike Saverio, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi.

Napoli (NAP): Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kevin Malcuit, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Sebastiano Luperto, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Konstantinos Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Stanislav Lobotka, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon, Amin Younes, Arkadiusz Milik, Fernando Llorente, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ NAP Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Napoli Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.