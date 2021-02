BAR vs PIC Dream11 Team Predictions

Barna Royals vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 62 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's BAR vs PIC at Montjuic Ground: In the 62nd match of the tournament, Barna Royals will take the field against Pak I Care. Royals have won two of their five matches so far with one ending in a no result. They have six points and are second in Group B standings.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Barna Royals and Pak I Care will start from 3:00 PM IST – February 24.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

BAR vs PIC My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Ihsan (captain), Muhammad Kamran (vice-captain), Muhammad Asim Butt, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Asad Abbas, Anas Sultan, Shafat Ali Syed, Hamza Azhar, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Jafri, Murad Ali

BAR vs PIC Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Atif, Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas

Barna Royals: Shafat Ali Syed, Hamza Azhar, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Ali Naqi, Nabeel Qaiser, Murad Ali, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan

BAR vs PIC Full Squads

Pak I Care: Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Atif, Shehroz Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Afzaal, Asad Abbas, Faizan Raja, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat

Barna Royals: Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan khan, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Shahfaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usama Shahzad, Syed Waris Irshad, Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain

