BAR vs PSG, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today’s Barcelona vs PSG Football Match at Camp Nou 1:30 AM IST February 17 Wednesday: Also Read - Neymar Has Contacted Barcelona Skipper Lionel Messi Over PSG Transfer Ahead of UCL Clash: Report

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona will play host to PSG on Wednesday at Camp Nou in a Round of 16 UEFA Champions League first-leg clash. Neymar – who is recovering from an injury – will not be available for the match and that would be disappointing for fans. At home, Barcelona will be hot-favourites to win the match. Messi has been in good form and he could be on the scoresheet again. Also Read - Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of BARCA vs PSG 1st Leg Live Football Match

This is also an interesting match because PSG wants Messi for the next season and hence eyes would be on the Barca skipper. Also Read - Should Lionel Messi Join Manchester City? Former Argentina Teammate Pablo Zabaleta Responds

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona vs PSG will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Camp Nou.

BAR vs PSG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. ter Stegen

Defenders- C. Lenglet, P. Kimpembe, J. Alba, Marquinhos

Midfielders- M. Verratti, F. de Jong, O. Dembele

Strikers- K. Mbappe, L. Messi, M. Icardi

BAR vs PSG Top Picks

Captain- L. Messi or M. Icardi

Vice-Captain- K. Mbappe or O. Dembele

Likely Starting XI

FC Barcelona – M. ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong, Mingueza, Alba, Busquets, Pjanic, Dembele, Pedri, Griezmann, Messi

Paris Saint-Germain – Navas, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Gueye, Paredes, Verratti, Kean, Icardi, Mbappe

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga

