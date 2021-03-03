Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions

BAR vs SEV, Copa del Rey 2021 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Football Prediction Tips For Today's Barcelona vs Sevilla on March 4, Thursday:

Barcelona would look to turn things around in the second-led of the Copa Del Rey semi-final match against Sevilla on Thursday. Eyes would be on Messi again to fire as Barcelona trail 0-2.

Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAR vs SEV, Barcelona Dream 11 Team Player List, Sevilla Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Barcelona vs Sevilla, Copa del Rey Semi-Final, Online Football Tips, Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa del Rey

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BAR vs SEV

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1:30 AM IST – March 4 in India.

BAR vs SEV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders- Jules Kounde, Gerard Pique, Rekik, Jordi Alba

Midfielders- Frenkie de Jong, Suso, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic

Strikers- Youssef En-Nesyri, Lionel Messi

Likely 11

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Sevilla- Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Rekik, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto

Sevilla FC (SEV): Tomás Vaclík, Bono , Adrián González, Javier Díaz, Alfonso Pastor, Joris Gnagnon, Sergi Gómez, Karim Rekik, Jules Koundé, Jesús Navas, Aleix Vidal, Sergio Escudero, Marcos Acuña, Diego Carlos, Pablo Pérez Rico, Enrique Rios, Carlos Alvarez, Juanlu Sanchez, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Suso Jesus Fernandez Saez , Joan Jordán, Ivan Rakitic, Óscar Rodríguez, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Alejandro Dario Gómez, Fernando , Antonio Zarzana, Iván Romero, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri

